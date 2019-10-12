  • Markeith Loyd trial: Who is involved in the case?

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police officer Lt. Debra Clayton. 

    The trial is covering the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Dixon's family was at the scene of the shooting and gave their testimonies.

    The family includes:

    • Ronald Stewart Jr.- He is Dixon's brother. He was shot during the altercation in which Dixon was killed.
    • Stephanie Dixon-Daniels - She is Dixon's mother and was home at the time of the shooting.
    • Dominique Dixon - He is Dixon's brother and was home at the time of the shooting. He tried to revive his sister by performing CPR on her.
    • Ron Dixon - He is Dixon's stepfather. He was also at the house at the time of the shooting.

    The attorney's in the case are Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway and defense attorney Terry Lenamon.

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories