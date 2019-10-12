Markeith Loyd trial: Who is involved in the case?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police officer Lt. Debra Clayton.
The trial is covering the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
Dixon's family was at the scene of the shooting and gave their testimonies.
The family includes:
- Ronald Stewart Jr.- He is Dixon's brother. He was shot during the altercation in which Dixon was killed.
- Stephanie Dixon-Daniels - She is Dixon's mother and was home at the time of the shooting.
- Dominique Dixon - He is Dixon's brother and was home at the time of the shooting. He tried to revive his sister by performing CPR on her.
- Ron Dixon - He is Dixon's stepfather. He was also at the house at the time of the shooting.
The attorney's in the case are Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway and defense attorney Terry Lenamon.
