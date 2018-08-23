0 Markeith Loyd wrote letter to state attorney to try to avoid death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd said the murders he's accused of committing are not his fault and that he's willing to take a lie detector test to prove it.

He made the statement in a letter to State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Loyd wants her to keep fighting to take back his murder cases, which were reassigned by the governor after Ayala's announcement that she would not seek the death penalty.

He sent the letter, which he wrote from behind bars, near the end of 2017, nearly a year after Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty and consequently ended up having the case taken away from her.

WATCH: Jailhouse videos of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd speaking to family

Now facing the death penalty, Loyd wants a do-over.

The letter was amicably addressed to "Miss A," with Loyd asking, "Why would you give up the fight?"

The letter appears to be part of a strategy Loyd hatched with family members in jail visitation tapes first uncovered by Channel 9 on Tuesday.

"He (Gov. Rick Scott) didn't want to hear what she (Ayala) had to say because he just wanted the death penalty. He got his call from John Mina or whoever he got the call from, and he just went off the fly with it,” Loyd said to family members.

In the tapes, they talk at length about Gov. Scott and his reassignment of Loyd's case to State Attorney Brad King, who is pursuing the death penalty.

In that letter to Ayala, Loyd wrote, "You can defeat Scott using my case. After you win that, then you piggyback ride the rest of the cases."

Loyd also mentioned Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend who he is accused of killing before he allegedly shot and killed Lt. Deborah Clayton after she spotted him a a Walmart.

"He wants to talk about the police case and Sade, and (Sade's) case. Like, he trying to, he really trying to have two police, two police trials,” Loyd said.

He never denied killing Sade in the letter, and instead wrote, "I don't see how I'm even charged with first-degree (murder) when (a) gun was pulled on me and I was attacked."

During jail visitations, Loyd was more focused on another of his girlfriends named Teeny, who is also in jail.

“They messed Teeny up,” he said.

A representative for Ayala’s office sent a letter back to the jail telling Loyd it was inappropriate for him to be communicating with the state attorney.

% INLINE %

© 2018 Cox Media Group.