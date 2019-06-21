Marker unveiled to honor victims of 1920 Ocoee race riot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Almost 100 years after July Perry was lynched by a white mob after a friend tried to vote, a historical marker was unveiled in downtown Orlando to honor him and dozens of other victims of one of the nation's worst massacres of black Americans.
Officials unveiled the historical marker during a ceremony Friday morning.
The 1920 massacre began when Perry's friend, Mose Norman, a prosperous black farmer, tried to vote in Ocoee but was turned away.
A mob of white men surrounded Perry's home, believing Norman had taken refuge there. Perry killed two men while defending his house with a shotgun.
Perry was lynched, and the mob laid siege to the black section of Ocoee, killing dozens of people.
Opposite side of #julyperrymarker #heritagesquare pic.twitter.com/9Zr6ybknZi— The History Center (@HistoryCenterFL) June 21, 2019
This morning at Heritage Square, the Truth and Justice Center of Orange County unveiled a historical marker in honor of July Perry. An important story and piece of history now on display in downtown Orlando. pic.twitter.com/wxTZgop6qO— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 21, 2019
