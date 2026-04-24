Martial Arts World Super Show returns to Altamonte Springs with Grandmaster Y.K. Kim

ORLANDO, Fla. — Y.K. Kim is set to appear at this year’s Martial Arts World Super Show, an annual event in Central Florida that organizers say will feature hundreds of student competitors and championship-level demonstrations.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at Lake Brantley High School from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Organizers said the show benefits the MAW Foundation and will include returning world and national champions performing martial arts demonstrations.

Martial Arts Super Show Orlando 2026

More than 600 participants and thousands of spectators are expected to attend, according to event organizers.

Celebrity judges for this year’s event include Pedro Turushina, president and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber Metro Orlando, Stacia Werner, principal of Tavares Elementary School, Joey Parish, director of Lake Eola Charter School, and Grandmaster Dr. Tim McCarthy.

Kim is widely known in martial arts circles for his teaching career, motivational speaking and work in film and publishing.

Tickets cost $29.99 in advance and $40 at the door, according to organizers.

Organizers said proceeds from the event support the Martial Arts World Foundation, which focuses on youth development, discipline and leadership through martial arts training. They described the Super Show as a family-friendly community event featuring student performances, demonstrations and local recognition. Kim is also known internationally for decades of martial arts instruction, motivational speaking and bestselling books centered on personal growth and discipline.

More information is available through Martial Arts World.

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