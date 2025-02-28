Mary J. Blige adds new dates to ‘The For My Fans Tour’ including Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artists and actor Mary J. Blige has added new shows to her “The For My Fans Tour” including a stop in Orlando.

The For My Fans Tour journey’s from Blige’s beginnings to where she is today and genuinely expresses that this could not have been possible without the love and support of her fans

On April 25, 2025, “The For My Fans Tour” will be at the Kia Center, and tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets start at $55.50 (prices are subject to change) and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or the Kia Center Box office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group