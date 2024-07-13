Massive $90M land deal closes in Lake County’s Wellness Way region

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A $90 million sale has closed in Lake County’s fast-growing Wellness Way corridor, setting the stage for the construction of nearly 1,500 homes.

Fort Lauderdale-based GT USA, a partnership between Canadian homebuilders Greenpark Group and Treasure Hill, announced July 12 that it and partner Windsor Private Capital sold 549 acres of fully entitled land to Pulte Home Co. and its land banker, Jen Florida 55.

National law firm Akerman LLP represented the selling entities in the transaction, led by an Orlando-based team including Jim McNeil, Troy Finnegan and Carolyn Haslam. “We are very pleased with the results of our work over the last two-and-a-half years on this project, which will provide relief to an undersupplied housing market in the highly desirable Wellness Way corridor,” said Doug Bruk, GT USA chief operating officer, in a prepared statement.

