Master Sommelier George Miliotes returns to Dr. Phillips Center with new tasting series

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new season of “Tasting with Master Sommelier George Miliotes” is returning to Judson’s Live at Dr. Phillips Center.

The series will run from June 7, 2026, through Feb. 7, 2027.

Miliotes is one of only 293 people in the world to hold the title of Master Sommelier. He lives in Orlando and is the owner of Wine Bar George at Disney Springs.

He was also a founder of California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and the Seasons 52 restaurant concept.

The tasting series is designed to introduce guests to blind tasting through storytelling, shared discovery and personal connection.

“I want every person in the room to feel like they’re a player in the game, not a spectator,” Miliotes said. “My job is to guide you through wines that are genuinely extraordinary, helping you understand what makes them special and making sure you have a great time doing it.”

The season opens June 7 with Introduction to Blind Tasting, a guided experience meant for guests who are curious about wine but may feel intimidated by traditional tastings.

The series continues with The Blind Tasting Experience on Aug. 2 and Nov. 1.

A new event, The Red Collection, is scheduled for Oct. 4 and will focus on red wines, including differences in style, structure and expression.

In December, The World of Sparkling Wine will focus on sparkling wines and will include a blind Champagne tasting paired with curated bites.

The season will end Feb. 7, 2027, with Grand Cru Reserve, a limited experience featuring rare and highly sought-after wines.

Organizers said the series is meant to help guests compare impressions, share reactions and better understand their own tastes.

Ticket information is available through Dr. Phillips Center.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group