Matthew’s Hope funding cuts put homeless lives at risk in Brevard and Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Matthew’s Hope, a faith-based nonprofit serving the homeless community in Orange and Brevard counties, is grappling with a significant financial crisis.

The organization has announced a $600,000 annual funding shortfall—approximately $50,000 per month—jeopardizing its ability to provide vital services such as mobile showers, food distribution, medical outreach, and housing assistance.

“The reason behind it right now is the uncertainty of the current economic conditions as well as the market being what it’s been,” said Founder and CEO Scott Billue.

Billue expressed deep concern over the situation, noting that the organization has been forced to dip into operating funds to maintain basic services.

“It looks like it’s going to be a cutback in our medical care, possibly our mental health care. It’s certainly going to be cutbacks in food, clothing, and hygiene,” said Billue.

Billue said both Cocoa and Winter Garden offices have dozens of wrap-around services, such as transitional housing programs, which he says have become a significant expense as funds dip.

“It means there are going to be fewer people and families that we are going to be able to put a roof over their heads while we transition them out of homelessness,” Billue said.

Billue said the organization is up against the wall to operate with the significant cut.

“It’s not like we can’t help anybody further, but the level of service has to be pulled back unless we find significant additional funding.”

The crisis comes amid a surge in homelessness in Central Florida.

An Orange County Point-in-Time count reported an increase of 24% since 2023.

In Brevard County, the 2024 Point-in-Time count had the highest homeless count since 2015, going from 1,052 in 2023 to 1,116 in 2024.

The PTI count also points out a 13% dip in emergency shelters, transitional housing, or safe havens in Brevard County and a 17% increase in people living on the streets.

There has also been an increasing surge of elderly people using these services.

Matthew’s Hope has been more than a service provider; it has been a beacon of hope, offering more than necessities, dignity, and a path forward.

This funding cut means turning away from those who rely on these services to survive and rebuild their lives.

Billue said now more than ever, they are asking people to help with items like non-perishable foods, toothbrushes, other personal items, and clothing.

