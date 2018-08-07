  • Mayor delivers State of the City address with '60 reasons to love Orlando'

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the “State of the City" is strong.

     

    Dyer, who is celebrating his 60th birthday Tuesday, delivered the State of the City address as well.

     

    The theme was: "60 reasons to love Orlando," a nod to his birthday.

    The speech was a look back on what Orlando's accomplished, with a few glimpses of new projects the city is working on.    

     

    Dyer also announced that City Hall will have the first multistall all-user restroom in a government building in the state.

     

    The restroom will be for everyone, regardless of gender, and will open at the end of the month, along with the second-floor renovations.

