Mayor delivers State of the City address with '60 reasons to love Orlando'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the “State of the City" is strong.
Dyer, who is celebrating his 60th birthday Tuesday, delivered the State of the City address as well.
The theme was: "60 reasons to love Orlando," a nod to his birthday.
"For most of us, the connection with our city begins where we live and spend time with friends and family. Our neighborhoods. We're so fortunate to have strong, diverse neighborhoods, great parks and green spaces." - @orlandomayor— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 7, 2018
The speech was a look back on what Orlando's accomplished, with a few glimpses of new projects the city is working on.
Dyer also announced that City Hall will have the first multistall all-user restroom in a government building in the state.
The restroom will be for everyone, regardless of gender, and will open at the end of the month, along with the second-floor renovations.
"We're growing our reputation as the greenest city in the southeast. We effectively run City Hall, all 17 @OrlandoFireDept stations and @OrlandoPolice headquarters on solar power."— City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) August 7, 2018
