Mayor of Orange County provides updates on Hurricane Helene

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jerry Demings is giving Orange County residents an update on Hurricane Helene.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Demings will be joined by Orange County Emergency Management officials.
The briefing will be held at the Orange County Administration Building in the Commission Chambers in Orlando at 3 p.m.
Read: LIVE UPDATES: Florida crews continue rescue, recovery efforts after impact of Hurricane Helene
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group