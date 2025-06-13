McKinnon Avenue, major road in Alafaya Woods, finally reopens

OVIEDO, Fla. — City of Oviedo officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of McKinnon Avenue and rebuilding McKinnon ditch in the Alafaya Woods subdivision.

After extensive repairs following damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022, the city excitedly announced this amazing re-opening and reveal. McKinnon Avenue is a major road in Alafaya Woods, the Oviedo area.

On the map below, you’ll find the updated road marked at a general location.

McKinnon Avenue sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Ian. However, repair crews have reconstructed it with enhanced drainage systems and improved flood protection measures.

