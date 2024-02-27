Measles case reported in Central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A case of the measles has been reported in Central Florida.

Florida Department of Health officials said Monday they were notified of a case in Polk County.

The case is believed to be travel-related.

The news came after eight people in Broward County were infected by the highly contagious virus.

READ: Florida doctors report concerning rise in measles cases in children

The outbreak happened at an elementary school.

Measles can spread when an infected person exhales, coughs or sneezes.

Nationwide, the latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 35 reported cases of measles this year.

READ: Florida refuses to bar unvaccinated students from school suffering a measles outbreak

Health care providers must report suspected measles cases to state health officials.

For more information about measles from Florida Department of Health, click here

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group