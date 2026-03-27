Meet ‘Big Mac’: Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes massive new horse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies welcomed a new four-legged member to the force.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrival of “Big Mac” to its mounted horse unit.

Big Mac is a 5-year-old Percheron Cross from Blairsville, Georgia, that stands at an impressive 16.1 hands (around 5 feet, 5 inches) tall and weighs 1,480 pounds.

Deputies described Big Mac as a “powerhouse,” set to serve and protect the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group