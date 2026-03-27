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Meet ‘Big Mac’: Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcomes massive new horse

Deputies said ‘Big Mac’ the horse brings strength and size to the mounted unit.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies welcomed a new four-legged member to the force.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrival of “Big Mac” to its mounted horse unit.

Big Mac is a 5-year-old Percheron Cross from Blairsville, Georgia, that stands at an impressive 16.1 hands (around 5 feet, 5 inches) tall and weighs 1,480 pounds.

Deputies described Big Mac as a “powerhouse,” set to serve and protect the community.

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