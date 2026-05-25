Meet Captain Cacao, Universal Orlando’s new cosmic navigator

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort can now meet a brand-new character at Epic Universe.

Universal officially introduced Captain Cacao in Celestial Park on May 22, ahead of the park’s one-year anniversary celebration.

The character is described as a moonship navigator who travels the cosmos searching for treats to sell at Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets.

Guests can find Captain Cacao near The Oak & Star Tavern in Celestial Park.

Universal says the character appears wearing his signature blue hat, shoulder sash and white chocolate star.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group