Meet Smokey: Dog seeks forever home after a year at Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been nearly a year since Smokey first arrived at Seminole County Animal Services.

Shelter officials said he was found malnourished and chained up in a dirty backyard.

Officials said he’s only recently become available for adoption because of his forever owner’s court animal abuse court case. After nearly a year in a kennel, the 4-year-old dog is ready for his forever home.

Read: A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

“We’ve tried all we can to highlight Smokey, posting about him on social media and sharing his story on the news. But he keeps getting ignored,” shelter officials said.

As the shelter works to manage an influx of animals from a different animal abuse case, adoption fees for all animals are only $10.

Read: Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle after 3 months of rehab for pneumonia

You can click here for more information about how to adopt Smokey.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group