Melbourne man becomes a millionaire after winning big in POWERALL drawing

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Melbourne man is a millionaire after winning $1 million from the POWERBALL drawing held on Feb. 4, 2023.

Alan Jotkoff claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his winning POWERBALL Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston.

The 69-year-old matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $1,000 bonus commission.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Aug. 5, at 10:59 p.m., with an estimated $124 million jackpot up for grabs.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.68 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 123.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.59 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

