Melbourne man fatally shot near Palm Bay park, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Melbourne man was shot and killed near Liberty Park in Palm Bay early Sunday, police said.
Palm Bay police said they found the body of 24-year-old Ashanti Jenkins around 1 a.m. along the 700 block of Alfonso Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Jenkins had been shot multiples times, according to Lt. Steve Bland, with Palm Bay police
Investigators conducted interviews and processed the crime scene into the morning, Bland said.
Police did not say if they were looking for any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Palm Bay Major Case Unit will provide an update on the fatal shooting Monday, Bland said.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the Palm Bay Police Department at (321) 952-3456 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.
