Melbourne man fed up with political robocalls threatens to blow up elections office, deputies say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 65-year-old Melbourne man was arrested Monday after deputies said he called in a bomb threat to the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Deputies said Daniel Chen called the office and made the threat because he was upset about the number of unsolicited calls he was receiving from political candidates.
They said Chen threatened to blow up the office and even gave his name and phone number.
Deputies were able to locate Chen and confirm he made the threat.
He was arrested on one charge of making a false report of a bomb and is being held in jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
