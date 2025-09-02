Melbourne police intensify search with $5K reward for leads in shooting death of 2-year-old

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are pursuing new leads in the shooting that killed 2-year-old Bles’Syn Lightner late last week.

Officers responded to a home on Poplar Lane around 10:50 p.m. on August 29, where they found three victims shot inside the residence. Lightner died at the scene.

A 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were injured but survived. During a news conference today, Commander Shawn Eising said detectives are working around the clock to find answers.

He told us, “Our investigators give every victim of a homicide their complete undivided attention, full 100% effort. But when you insert a two-year-old child like Bles’Syn Lightner, it summons an extra level of energy that, you know, takes them to that next level of trying to determine what happened and they are physically mentally affected by these things.”

So far, police have not identified a motive in the case. Police urge anyone with information to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6450 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

