Melbourne property rebrands following $30M sale

A 166-unit garden style apartment community in Brevard County rebranded last month after changing hands for $30.25 million, according to government records.

Carter Multifamily, an entity tied to Raymond Hutchinson and Thomas Guard, purchased The Palm Bay Grand Apartments at 145 Cinnamon Cove Drive on Feb. 20. The complex, which features seven buildings one block west of S. Babcock Street, is now known as Mode at Melbourne.

Attempts by Orlando Business Journal to reach the new owners were unsuccessful.

