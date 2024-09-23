Melbourne woman dies after crash involving semi-truck in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Orange County.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Monday on State Road 520 just south of State Road 528 in Christmas.

Troopers said the crash involved a semi-truck and a 2014 Honda Civic.

Watch: Tropical system to become hurricane before impacting Florida this week

The Civic driver, a 57-year-old Melbourne woman, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the crash, where she died.

Troopers said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Watch: ‘Miracle:’ Holocaust Torah rescued from Central Florida synagogue fire, arson not suspected

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group