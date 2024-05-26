Memorial Day weekend brings in the heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s hot in Central Florida this Memorial Day weekend, with some areas having a heat index above 100 degrees.

Our heat wave peaks tomorrow, for Memorial Day, as the afternoon heat index may push near 105 in some spots.

The beaches are looking pretty good, although hot, for the remainder of the weekend. There is still an ongoing risk of rip currents, so please stay near lifeguards.

Evening forecast: Sunday, May 26 (WFTV)

Heading back to work Tuesday, it’ll still be hot, just not as hot as Memorial Day with a few spotty p.m. storms.

Progressively, the heat tapers off a little by the end of next week.

