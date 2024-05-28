Men accused of road-rage shooting at family’s car to face judge Tuesday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two men accused of shooting at a family’s car are set to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Volusia County deputies said the men cut off an SUV on State Road 46 on Saturday and opened fire.

The SUV then followed them into Brevard County, where they were arrested.

Investigators said there were kids in the SUV when the shooting happened.

Police said there were three young kids in the backseat and two adults up front when this all happened.

Investigators said the suspects, 45-year-old driver Chad Morrow and 52-year-old passenger Chad McAninch, are both charged with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said the victims were driving east on State Road 46 in Volusia County when a truck started tailgating them.

That’s when they say the truck passed them, forced them halfway off the road, cut them off and came to a stop in front of them.

The victims say two men then got out of the truck and shot at their vehicle several times.

Investigators say the suspects got back in their truck and drove off.

The victims called 911 and followed the truck into Brevard County.

That’s where Brevard County deputies were able to stop the suspects.

Brevard agents later tracked down the alleged gun the suspects ditched from the shooting.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

