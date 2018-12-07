0 Men robbed after being enticed by woman at Orange County bars, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least two men said they were tricked and robbed by the same woman in Orange County.

In one of the cases, the victim believes he was drugged by the suspect.

The victims told investigators they were enticed by the woman at area bars and then they woke up to find their expensive watches, credit cards and even luggage gone.

The suspect, Shacarye Tims, has a lengthy criminal history, and one case even made national news.

In 2014, Tims was accused of convincing a man to remove his $25,000 Rolex during a massage.

Now, here in Orange County, investigators said Tims has been up to similar schemes.

In November, an Orlando visitor said he went to have drinks on International Drive and was approached by Tims.

They began to converse, and he remembers nothing else after that.

He woke up in his Hyatt Place room to find his $18,000 Breitling watch, $3,000 gold necklace and $1,000 Rimowa luggage case missing. along with all of his credit cards and $800 in cash.

Orlando police worked a similar case after a man told officers he met Tims at this downtown Orlando bar in January.

They allegedly went to his home and at 4 a.m. he woke up to find his Cartier, Omega and Tag watches worth more than $12,000 were gone.

Tims was arrested in August for that theft and again this week for the theft in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orlando police are urging any other potential victims to come forward.

