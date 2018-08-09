0 Men sought after boxes returned to Target filled with Play-Doh instead of hard drives

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County sheriff’s deputies are searching for two men who they said put Play-Doh inside a box that was supposed to contain hard drives and returned them to a Target store where the items were purchased.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Jose Rivera Jr., 36, of Winter Park and Rainer Bentulan, 32, of Orlando. They are accused of fraudulent returns at Target stores in Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia Counties, deputies said.

The pair returned 69 Seagate brand external hard drives using the receipts, and once the boxes were opened, Target personnel discovered Play-Doh inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

"This is certainly a creative twist on a fraudulent return, but you can be sure that when we arrest these suspects, the handcuffs we use won't be made out of Play-Doh. They'll be metal, and they'll both be taking a ride to jail,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The value of the theft is $6,159. Deputies said the weight of the boxes were like the weight they would have been had they contained the hard drives.

The two will be charged with organized scheme to defraud and conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud deputies said. The men are believed to be in Orange County, and PCSO detectives are working with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department.

Rivera's criminal history includes arrests for dealing in stolen property, petit theft, grand theft, burglary, possession of marijuana, and DWLSR. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 lbs. with a tattoo that reads, "Jesus" on his right arm. He spent four years in state prison.

Bentulan's criminal history includes arrests for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of evidence, trafficking in cocaine, resisting arrest, grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, and burglary. He's 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 lbs. with the following tattoos: a lion, "Diane n Nyla" on his left arm, "thro lifestyle" on his chest, a 5-pointed star, "son," "LK5," money bags and "give me the loot" on his left hand, a 12 and "Carmen" on his left leg, "Michele" on the back of his neck, a gun and "NYC" on his right arm and "true" on his stomach. He spent one year in state prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO at 863-298-6200. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), via the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com by clicking on "Submit A Tip" tab, or with your smart device by downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

