0 Men wearing Freddy Krueger, 'Scream' masks rob Marion County businesses

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocala Police Department said they arrested two men who confessed to robbing several businesses in the area while wearing a Freddy Krueger and a “Scream” mask.

Authorities said that during post-Miranda interviews, Basil Franks, 19, and Terell Angus, 20, confessed to robbing a Dollar General store, as well as several others across the county and in the City of Ocala.

According to a release, the pair robbed a Marion County Pizza Hut on Oct. 16 and an Ocala Krystal’s restaurant on Oct. 19. The pair tried to rob an Ocala Super 8 motel on Oct. 19, but the doors were locked.

Authorities said the two wore the masks, dark clothing and one was armed with a gun when they entered the businesses and demanded money.

“Because of the assistance of concerned citizens and the collaborative efforts of the Ocala Police Department, MCSO detectives identified, located and arrested the subjects responsible for this recent rash of robberies. The citizens of Ocala and Marion County can now rest assured that these subjects will be held accountable for their actions,” said Sergeant Donald Buie with the MCSO Major Crimes Unit.

Detectives said they received an anonymous tip identifying Franks as being involved in a string of robberies in Marion County. Shortly after the Dollar General robbery, detectives pulled Franks over during a traffic stop for a traffic infraction. Franks was driving the car and was also wearing the same pants as one of the robbery suspects seen on surveillance video, officials said.

A clear latex glove was also found in Franks’ vehicle, matching the description of the gloves worn by the robbers, investigators said.

Authorities said Angus was found at an apartment complex on NE 14th Street, where they found a blue cloth bag used by the robbery suspects. The bag was in a dumpster and contained a “Scream” mask, a Freddy Krueger mask and a black BB gun with a chrome chamber, investigators said.

Angus was wearing glasses, consistent with a victim’s statement in the Dollar General robbery, and he was wearing shoes with soles consistent with the footprints observed outside the store, officers said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.