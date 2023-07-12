Menus revealed for this year’s International Food and Wine Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — You’ll want to arrive hungry at this year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival.

This week, Walt Disney World released its menus for the festival, which runs July 27 through Nov. 18.

This year, there will be nearly 30 Global Marketplaces across the park filled with delicious offerings, Disney said.

Among new dishes this year are the dark chocolate fondue and chilaquiles. There will also be four brand-new Global Marketplaces: Char & Cop, Wine & Wedge, Bubbles & Brine and Swirled Showcase, in addition to the Muppets-themed Brew-Wing Lab at the Odyssey.

Emile’s Fromage Montage also returns this year, allowing, guests to collect stamps as they try several cheese goodies and pick up stamps along the way. One a guest has five, they can redeem a prize at Shimmering Sips.

See the full menus and photos by clicking here.

