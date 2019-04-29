Merritt Island man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting neighbor

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after deputies said he kidnapped, beat and sexually assaulted his neighbor.
Officials said 55-year-old Sylvester Floyd kidnapped and assulted a woman as she walked around the Baxley Manor Apartments Saturday.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Floyd grabbed the woman and pulled her into his apartment complex after she rejected his advances.
The woman told investigators she was held at gunpoint and kicked by the suspect.
"She has a big bump on her forehead," said Tod Goodyear, of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. "She looks like (he) banged her up pretty good."
The woman was able to escape after Floyd went to the bathroom, deputies said.
Neighbors around the complex now have a heightened sense of awareness as a result of the incident.
"Keep yourself prepared," said Sierra Cannon. "I try to keep a weapon on me, just something to help me get away."
A judge ordered Floyd to be held without bond during a hearing Monday.
Records show Floyd has a history of theft and burglary cases and was released from the Department of Corrections in 2016.
