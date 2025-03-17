Metro Orlando population swells with this county among fastest-growing in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Metro Orlando continues to be a popular destination to live as the region gained an additional 76,000 residents in 2024.

According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA has a population of 2,940,513 — up 2.65% year-over-year.

The population increase puts the metro at No. 7 for numeric growth behind Phoenix and Washington D.C. — but ahead of prominent markets in Atlanta and Chicago....

