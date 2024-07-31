Mexican restaurant Talkin’ Tacos expands to Maitland

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Talkin’ Tacos, a fast-casual Mexican eatery known for its scratch-made dishes, will open a new corporate-owned location Aug. 2 in Maitland.

This restaurant at 400 N. Orlando Ave. will be the second Central Florida location, joining the existing one in SoDo run by Orlando franchise owner Hassan Rahim, who plans to open another Talkin’ Tacos in Kissimmee.

Talkin’ Tacos’ other corporate-owned locations are in in Brickell, Miramar, Wellington, Coral Springs, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

