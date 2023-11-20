Miami taco franchise breaks into Orlando market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando resident Hassan Rahim — a Nike executive who hasn’t quit his day job — has opened the first franchise location of Miami-based Talkin’ Tacos near downtown Orlando.

Rahim’s first foray into the restaurant business is under the umbrella of his newly formed company Kismat Hospitality Group. “My wife is from Miami, and I fell in love with the Talkin’ Tacos in Wynwood when we were there visiting. We moved here from Oregon to do this. I’m still with Nike as a technical product manager.”

Rahim’s interest in the Talkin’ Tacos brand soon converted him into its first franchisee, and he leased the space in the SoDo area at Eco Plaza, 3123 S. Orange Ave. The 1,700-square-foot restaurant features indoor seating for 48 guests.

