Former Brevard County sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in case involving colleague

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A former Brevard County deputy now faces a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of his roommate.

Investigators say Andrew Lawson was playing with a gun when it went off and killed a Austin Walsh, a fellow deputy, in 2022.

23-year-old Brevard County deputy dies in off-duty accident, sheriff’s office says Deputy Austin Walsh (Brevard County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Lawson initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter, but withdrew that plea right before his sentencing.

The state attorney’s office confirmed that it upgraded the charge against him on Thursday, after his plea agreement expired this week.

FILE IMAGE: Andrew Lawson in court Lawson, a former Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2022 death of a fellow deputy. (WFTV staff)

WFTV reached out to Lawson’s attorney, Alan Landman, Esq., about the upgraded charge of second degree murder.

In an email to Channel 9, Landman issue the following statement:

“The State filed an Amended Information (charging document) upgrading the charge from Manslaughter to 2nd Degree Murder.

From my perspective, same was in retaliation for not accepting what was a wholly “new” unreasonable plea offer subsequent to Judge Naberhaus rejecting the prior, much more reasonable plea offer.

At this stage of the litigation, I anticipate the case proceeding to trial and have confidence that Mr. Lawson will be acquitted (found not guilty) of all charges.

This is a tragic, unfortunate event which has cost the life of Mr. Walsh, who was the best friend of Mr. Lawson, and destroyed many families in the process.

It is truly unfortunate that both sides could not find an acceptable resolution to the case avoiding what will ultimately be a lengthy, highly emotional, and difficult trial for all involved."

Stay with WFTV.com for the latest developments in this case.

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