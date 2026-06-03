Summer hunger gap leaves Central Florida families struggling as demand for kids’ meals surges

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re just one week into summer, and for thousands of Central Florida kids, that means losing reliable access to food. It’s called the “summer hunger gap,” when school meals disappear and families are left to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch.

“When school is out, they may not get a meal,” Keith Wolling, a Second Harvest volunteer, said.

It’s a serious concern for many families in Central Florida.

When school is out for the summer, they’re now on the hook for 60 meals per child per month that they normally wouldn’t have to cover.

For Wolling, that means his family is visiting more often.

“We have four grandchildren, all the way from little up to college,” Wolling said. “They like to eat and they like to snack.”

During the summer months, the average Central Florida family spends between $200-$500 more a month towards groceries when bills are already climbing.

“Our summer program reaches out to students that aren’t close to a school, in rural areas, or don’t have transportation or access to get to school meals during the summer months,” Nancy Brumbaugh, Second Harvest’s Chief Food Service Officer, said.

This is where Second Harvest steps in with its Summer Food Service Program.

Brumbaugh said this is where volunteers pack nutritious meals and snacks that are delivered to camps and community partners, and, this year, to four rural sites as well.

Second Harvest delivered more than 150,000 meals to kids last summer.

This year the demand is expected to be even more.

“A great need,” Brumbaugh said. “A great need. That’s about 3,100 meals a day we’re producing to reach those pockets of underserved areas in our community. This year our goal is 3,500 meals a day.”

You can volunteer your time or donate to Second Harvest here: Volunteer - Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

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