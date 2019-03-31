  • Michigan man dies after several swimmers swept up in Brevard County rip currents

    By: James Tutten

    INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating a possible drowning after several people were caught in strong rip currents Saturday afternoon.

    The Indialantic Police Department said a 60-year-old man, visiting from Michigan, was pulled out of the water.

    Firefighters performed CPR on the man before taking him to Holmes Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive.

    Six other people, including the victim's teenage granddaughter, were also rescued from the rip currents, firefighters said.

    Officers said the rip currents occurred on South Miramar Avenue, near Wave Crest Avenue.

