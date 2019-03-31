Michigan man dies after several swimmers swept up in Brevard County rip currents

INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Brevard County deputies are investigating a possible drowning after several people were caught in strong rip currents Saturday afternoon.
The Indialantic Police Department said a 60-year-old man, visiting from Michigan, was pulled out of the water.
Related Headlines
Firefighters performed CPR on the man before taking him to Holmes Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘We are going to find you’: Deputies upping patrols after uptick in illegal ATV, motorcycle activity
- Deputies: 2 men shoot at boy, girl before shouting racial slurs at them in Lake County
- Nearly a dozen arrested in Orange County apartment complex drug bust
- Video: Woman who tried to elude deputy on ATV bonds out of jail
Six other people, including the victim's teenage granddaughter, were also rescued from the rip currents, firefighters said.
Officers said the rip currents occurred on South Miramar Avenue, near Wave Crest Avenue.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}