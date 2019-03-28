0 ‘Enough is enough:' ATV, motorcycle group rides take violent turn in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pregnant woman beaten, along with the father of her unborn child in Edgewood; an Orange County deputy injured after being dragged by an ATV; reports coming in from throughout the county of ATV and motorcycle riders boxing drivers in, running red lights and running cars off the road: those are just some of the recent incidents caused by ATV and motorcycle riders driving illegally and terrorizing Central Florida streets.

While it is unknown whether the three incidents are connected, law enforcement said it’s cracking down.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said this is no longer about joyriding and that he will now ask the state attorney to prosecute not just the riders, but also the organizers of the groups.

"Enough is enough," said Rolon. "They are basically taking this to the point they are making it common practice to go out and drive recklessly."

Orlando police and Orange County deputies met Wednesday to discuss ways to stop the groups.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Thursday that witnesses of incidents involving erratic driving by the bikers and ATV riders should call 911 instead of recording video.

“Rest assured, we will be out there even if you don’t see us,” Mina said.

Pregnant woman beaten by ATV, motorcycle groups after crash:

- A pregnant woman and the father of her child were beaten by a group of motorcyclists and ATV riders, Edgewood police said.

- The incident was captured by a traffic camera. Edgewood police released the vifeo Wednesday afternoon. Watch it here.

- No arrests have been made.

Officials seek to halt ATV, motorcyclists from terrorizing drivers:

- Reports surfaced that ATV and motorcycle riders were boxing drivers in, running red lights and even ran one car off the road.

- At least two law enforcement officers who tried to stop them said they suffered thousands in damages to their cars.

- Hundreds of drivers in Orange County have signed a petition in hopes that the Sheriff's Office would take action.

- No arrests have been made.

3 arrested after fleeing ATV driver drags, injures Orange County deputy, officials say:

- Three people have been arrested after an ATV driver injured a deputy while fleeing law enforcement early Wednesday, deputies said.

- Officials said the ATV driver, Angel Morales, drove into the deputy, knocked him off balance and dragged him for nearly 10 feet.

