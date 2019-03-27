  • Orange County officials seek to halt ATV, motorcycle drivers from terrorizing roadways

    By: Christopher Boyce , Shannon Butler

    Updated:

    Orange County officials are looking for a solution after they said biker groups terrorized people on the roadways over the weekend. 

    Reports surfaced that ATV and motorcycle riders were boxing drivers in, running red lights and even ran one car off the road.

    At least two law enforcement officers who tried to stop them said they suffered thousands in damages to their cars.

    According to reports, an Orlando police car and an Orange County sheriff's patrol car have been surrounded, run off the road and damaged by the riders. 

    Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said this is no longer about joy riding and that he will now ask the state attorney to not just prosecute the rider, but the organizers of the groups.

    "Enough is enough," said Rolon. "They are basically taking this to the point they are making it common practice to go out and drive recklessly."

    The biker groups are not new to Central Florida, but police said their behavior has become more brazen.

    Hundreds of drivers within the county have signed a petition in hopes the sheriff's department would take action.

    Officials plan to meet on Wednesday to discuss a plan, including possibly creating a task force.

