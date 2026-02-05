Deputies respond to active crime scene in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials are conducting an investigation in an Orange County neighborhood.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a “man down” call in area of Campanella Avenue & Piedmont Street.

That’s near the Carver Shores neighborhood.

Channel 9 has a news crew near the active crime scene to monitor the latest. As of 5 a.m., deputies had blocked off a portion of Piedmont Street.

Orange County crime scene Orange County sheriff's deputies blocked off a portion of Piedmont Street early Thursday. (WFTV staff)

WFTV has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about this investigation.

Check back here and watch Eyewitness News This Morning on Channel 9 and TV27 for updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group