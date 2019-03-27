3 arrested after fleeing ATV driver drags, injures Orange County deputy, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people have been arrested after an ATV driver injured a deputy while fleeing law enforcement early Wednesday, deputies said.
Officials said the deputy was patrolling the area of West Oak Ridge Road around 12:30 a.m. when he noticed three people smoking near a dumpster.
The three subjects attempted to flee the deputy on an all-terrain vehicle and a dirt bike, deputies said.
Officials said the ATV driver, Angel Morales, drove into the deputy, knocked him off balance and dragged him for nearly 10 feet.
The injured deputy will be OK, officials said.
Deputies said three people were arrested and face several charges, including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers.
More arrests of people driving recklessly and endangering lives. #zerotolerance https://t.co/tCizkntBCg— Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) March 27, 2019
These three were arrested this morning after one of them attempted to run over a deputy with his ATV and then dragged the LEO for nearly 10 feet. Our deputy was injured, but will be OK. OCSO seized both the ATV & a dirt bike used in the commission of these felonies#zerotolerance pic.twitter.com/WwfLuR4cn2— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 27, 2019
