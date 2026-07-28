Mike Perry and Dillon Danis to headline inaugural Duel Arena event in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mike Perry and Dillon Danis will headline the inaugural Duel Arena event at Orlando’s Kia Center next month.

“Platinum” Mike Perry will face Dillon “The Mad Samurai” Danis in a professional mixed martial arts bout Aug. 29.

Duel Arena 1 will feature a hybrid card of MMA, boxing and kickboxing matches, with each bout taking place in a ring rather than a cage.

Perry, an Orlando resident, holds Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s “King of Violence” title. He returned to MMA competition in May for his first fight under MMA rules since 2021.

Perry and Danis have exchanged insults on social media and confronted each other at press conferences in recent years.

“This is more than just another fight card, it’s the beginning of something special,” Duel Arena promoter Dean Toole said. “Launching Duel Arena with a main event featuring ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry and Dillon Danis sets the tone for what this promotion is all about.”

The remainder of the fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets start at $39.99 and are available through Ticketmaster or the Kia Center box office. Prices are subject to change.

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