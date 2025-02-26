Million-dollar fraud scheme targeted Florida teachers, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators say a million-dollar fraud scheme that targeted teachers in Florida was an inside job.

Federal prosecutors said five people worked together to drain more than two dozen teachers’ accounts.

Those involved face up to 20 years in prison.

And four of them face a mandatory minimum of two years behind bars.

