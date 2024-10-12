Milton Aftermath: WFTV brings you county-by-county recovery efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 brings county-by-county recovery efforts from the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Channel 9′s Daryl Matthews shows flooding in a Volusia County neighborhood.

Channel 9′s Nick Papantonis spoke to residents in Astor who compared Milton to previous storms.

Channel 9′s Jeff Deal shows how Little Wekiva River floods local streets

Channel 9′s Sabrina Maggiore is in Orange County showing how one neighborhood known for flooding made changes to prevent them.

