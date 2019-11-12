Missing 5-year-old Florida girl's mom arrested, hospitalized after remains found in Alabama woods

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. - The mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl was arrested and hospitalized Tuesday after investigators discovered human remains in woods while searching for the girl in Alabama.
Investigators said the remains of a child were discovered between Linden, Alabama, and Demopolis, Alabama, during the search for Taylor Rose Williams, who was reported missing Wednesday.
Related Headlines
Deputies said Taylor's mother, Brianna S. Williams, was taken from Naval Air Station Jacksonville to a hospital after she overdosed. She remains in serious condition.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for man they say attacked, sexually battered child in Orlando park
- 'It could have been so much worse': Beefy King fire being investigated as arson, sources say
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- Father shoots, kills son in Volusia County after dispute over family vehicles, deputies say
They said she was arrested on charges of child neglect and providing false information to law enforcement.
Investigators said they are still trying to identify the remains through forensics tests.
Photos: Missing Florida girl Taylor Williams
Deputies in Jacksonville on Monday named Williams a person of interest in Taylor's disappearance.
Williams told detectives that she put Taylor to bed around midnight Wednesday at their Ivy Street home and that when she woke up at about 7 a.m., she did not see Taylor and the back door was open.
Detectives said Williams had stopped cooperating with them regarding Taylor's disappearance Wednesday, when an Amber Alert was issued for the girl.
Read: Mother of missing Florida girl named person of interest in her disappearance
Officials said Monday that the area they were searching is about 16 miles north of where Williams previously lived and where her relatives still live.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}