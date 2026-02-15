Fire officials responding to fire near plant nursery supply store in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Fire officials are responding to a brush fire near a plant nursery supply store in Kissimmee.

The location is in the area of 2000 block of Ave A, Kissimmee, FL.

Osceola Fire officials have stated that no structures are involved, and evacuations in the immediate area are precautionary.

Channel 9 has crews in route and has reached out to officials for more information.

