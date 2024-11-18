Local

Missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl in Orlando, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are searching for a teenage girl who’s been reported missing for two days.

Officers said 13-year-old Ka’Niya McFarland was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday near West Oak Ridge Road and Millenia Boulevard.

Police said she was wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, and a shirt that says, “I’m literally just a girl.”

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department.

