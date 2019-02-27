Missing Kissimmee girl found 9 days after domestic incident, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - UPDATE: Jeniyah has been found and is in good health. She was found with her father, who was within his rights to have custody at the time he took her, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Kissimmee police are searching for a girl, Jeniyah Estrella, who was last seen with her father, David Estrella, after a domestic incident last week.
Officers said Jeniyah was legally with her father after the incident on Feb 18, but custody of Jeniyah has since been moved to the Department of Children and Families.
Jeniyah’s mother said she has not been able to contact Jeniyah or her daughter's father since the change in custody, officers said.
Investigators said Jeniyah and her father may be with Taylor Philpot, who drives a gray Ford Focus with Florida tag ECSW24.
Kissimmee police said they do not believe the girl is in danger.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or the DCF child abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873.
We are currently looking to make contact with missing Jeniyah Estrella. She was last seen with her father David Estrella, and his girlfriend, Taylor Philpot. Anyone with infomormation on Jeniyah's whereabouts is to call KPD at 407-846-3333 pic.twitter.com/wv39AFWd41— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) February 27, 2019
