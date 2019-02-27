  • Missing Kissimmee girl found 9 days after domestic incident, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - UPDATE: Jeniyah has been found and is in good health. She was found with her father, who was within his rights to have custody at the time he took her, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. 

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Related Headlines

    Kissimmee police are searching for a girl, Jeniyah Estrella, who was last seen with her father, David Estrella, after a domestic incident last week.

    Officers said Jeniyah was legally with her father after the incident on Feb 18, but custody of Jeniyah has since been moved to the Department of Children and Families.

    Jeniyah’s mother said she has not been able to contact Jeniyah or her daughter's father since the change in custody, officers said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Investigators said Jeniyah and her father may be with Taylor Philpot, who drives a gray Ford Focus with Florida tag ECSW24.

    Kissimmee police said they do not believe the girl is in danger.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or the DCF child abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories