  • Missing Orlando man with dementia may be in Winter Park area, police say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a missing man with dementia who was last seen Wednesday.

    Officers said James Blount, 73, went missing while walking near the 800 block of Wooden Boulevard.

    Blount is bald with a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, gray pants, tan shoes and a blue baseball cap.

    Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

     

