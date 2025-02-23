Local

A missing person’s remains were found in a vehicle sunken in a pond in Orange County

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says they found a sunken vehicle in a pond Saturday morning, according to a report.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. FHP reported to a crash on Dean Road and Eastmar Commons Boulevard.

That’s where they found a volunteer civilian dive group that discovered the 2009 Toyota Corolla in a retention pond.

The Corolla was retrieved from the pond, where unidentified remains were discovered in the vehicle.

According to FHP, this case is associated with an Orange County Sheriff’s Office missing persons case.

The specific time and date of the crash remains under investigation.

