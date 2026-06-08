SECO Energy launching LED lighting upgrade across 7 counties

SUMTERVILLE, Fla. — SECO Energy is launching a multi-year project to upgrade outdoor lighting across its service area.

The utility said it will replace existing high-pressure sodium lights with LED fixtures across residential communities, municipalities, commercial areas and public spaces.

SECO said the phased project is expected to continue over the next one to three years.

Initial work will focus on several commonly used fixture styles, including shoebox, cobra head, Savannah and flood-style lights. Other fixtures, including acorn and colonial styles, will be converted during later phases.

The utility said the LED fixtures are designed to improve ground-level visibility, light distribution and color recognition compared with the yellow-orange glow of traditional high-pressure sodium lights.

“We maintain more than 60,000 outdoor lights across our system,” Curtis Wynn, SECO Energy’s CEO, said in a news release. “This long-term investment allows SECO to modernize critical infrastructure with lighting technology that improves visibility, enhances reliability and supports the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

SECO said affected cities, counties, homeowners associations, community development districts and members will receive advance notice before work begins in their areas.

The utility said field personnel and contractor vehicles involved in the project will be clearly identified with an authorized SECO Energy contractor logo, and employees will carry company-issued identification.

SECO said it will continue to handle lighting outage reports during the conversion project.

The cooperative serves more than 265,000 homes and businesses across Sumter, Citrus, Marion, Lake, Levy, Pasco and Hernando counties.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group