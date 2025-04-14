Missing teen alert, search underway for 16-Year-Old in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing 16-year-old, Nevaeh Belle Kates.

Officers reported that Kates was last seen at her home in Mount Dora on April 7 at approximately 4:59 p.m. However, she was not officially reported missing until April 11.

Kates is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

LCSO said Kates was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and multi-colored pajama pants.

Authorities believe Kates may be in the Eustis area.

Anyone with information regarding Kates’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCSO Detective Parry at 352-343-2101 or call CRIMELINE.

