Missing woman, 77, may be in early stages of dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 77-year-old woman who may be in the early stages of dementia.
Christan Floyd was last seen Thursday at her home on NW 193rd Street in the Marion County section of Micanopy. She was supposed to visit someone Thursday morning but never arrived.
Deputies believe Floyd may be traveling in her 2004 GMC Envoy on northbound Highway 441. Her car’s license plate is HXNF32.
Floyd’s family is concerned she has been displaying symptoms related to the beginning stages of dementia.
If you’ve seen her or have any information, call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
